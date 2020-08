1 / 6

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away. A few days ago, it was reported that the filmmaker was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital. The hospital released a statement stating that he has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease as well as other secondary infections. He is known to have worked with stars like John Abraham, Irrfan, Ajay Devgn and more. For the uninitiated, Nishikant came under the spotlight with his debut film as a director Dombivali Fast for which he also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. Apart from his brilliant directing skills, he was also known for his calm and cool demeanour. Celebrities are mourning the death of the noted filmmaker. Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "I miss you my friend #NishikantKamat Rest in Peace." Anurag Kashyap, Yami Gautam, Sonali Kulkarni, Randeep Hooda among others also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the filmmaker. As celebrities mourn his death, here are a few unknown things to know about the late director.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani