5 times Nithya Menen proved that no one can slay sarees like her

Saree looks of Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen, the most loved actress of Indian cinema who shared screen space with the prominent actors in all regional industries, is celebrating her birthday today. The Monkey Who Knew Too Much, is the first debut English picture of Nithya Menen as a child artist. Thought to be a journalist, destiny made her into an actress with Ala Modalaindi, her first debut film in Telugu. As the word Ala Modalaindi depicts, she rose to instant fame and carved her place in South Indian cinema in style. Mission Mangal, her first Bollywood debut showcased her commitment to cinema, be it Bollywood or Tollywood Nithya has it all served. Nithya Menen has a very unique fashion sense, which she carries extremely well with a lot of confidence and aura, especially in the sarees. The actress gives an extraordinary touch to her simple saree looks and takes it top notch. From various styles of blouses to wearing jackets above saree, giving a slight touch of power dressing, she has done everything with her saree looks. Here are Nithya Menen's five best saree looks that serve major fashion cues. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram