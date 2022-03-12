5 times Nithya Menen showed how to ace power dressing in pantsuits

Published on Mar 12, 2022
   
    Nithya Menen in pantsuit

    Nithya Menen and her love affair with pantsuits

    Nithya Menen, the most loved actress of Indian cinema who shared screen space with the prominent actors in all regional industries, is celebrating her birthday today. The Monkey Who Knew Too Much, is the first debut English picture of Nithya Menen as a child artist. Thought to be a journalist, destiny made her into an actress with Ala Modalaindi, her first debut film in Telugu. As the word Ala Modalaindi depicts, she rose to instant fame and carved her place in South Indian cinema in style. Apart from being a great actress, she has a unique dressing style, which is all about giving boss lady vibes. The actress like to look powerful and confident, therefore showing the same in her dressing. Here are a few times she showed how to ace power dressing in pantsuits.

    Nithya Menen in white pantsuit

    Vision in white

    The young beauty flaunts her beautiful smile in a white pantsuit and looks stunning as ever.

    Nithya menen in red pantsuit

    Boss lady

    The diva surely gives boss lady vibes dressed in a red pantsuit and bold red make-up.

    Nithya Menen in brown pantsuit

    Formals are the new way

    Nithya aces power dressing like a pro, clad in a brown coloured pantsuit with a floral blouse.

    Shruti haasan in black pant suit

    Classic & best

    The actress goes the classic way as she gets suited up in black attire and flaunts her smile in the pic.

