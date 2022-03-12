5 times Nithya Menen showed how to ace power dressing in pantsuits

1 / 5

Nithya Menen and her love affair with pantsuits

Nithya Menen, the most loved actress of Indian cinema who shared screen space with the prominent actors in all regional industries, is celebrating her birthday today. The Monkey Who Knew Too Much, is the first debut English picture of Nithya Menen as a child artist. Thought to be a journalist, destiny made her into an actress with Ala Modalaindi, her first debut film in Telugu. As the word Ala Modalaindi depicts, she rose to instant fame and carved her place in South Indian cinema in style. Apart from being a great actress, she has a unique dressing style, which is all about giving boss lady vibes. The actress like to look powerful and confident, therefore showing the same in her dressing. Here are a few times she showed how to ace power dressing in pantsuits.

Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram