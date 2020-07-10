Advertisement
Breathe Into the Shadows' Nithya Menen made her acting debut with Tabu; Here are facts about the South star

Breathe Into the Shadows' Nithya Menen made her acting debut with Tabu; Here are facts about the South star

Nithya Menen's interesting facts will leave you surprised. From her acting debut to her other talents other than acting, the Breathe Into the Shadows' actress will leave you impressed.
1448 reads Mumbai
  1 / 10
    Nithya Menen's facts will leave you surprised

    Nithya Menen's facts will leave you surprised

    Breathe: Into the Shadows actor is streaming online and it marks the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen on the OTT platform. The series is a franchise to the hit OG series Breathe (2018) which featured R.Madhavan in the leading role. It also featured Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni. The series follows a similar quest of a father who would go beyond any limits for his child. Abhishek Bachchan follows a similar struggle for his daughter in the second season. The second season has Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen. Nithya Menen impressed us all with her performance with her Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed and box office hit Mission Mangal where she played the role of Varsha Pillai. She recently reacted to the debate about South stars not being given their due in Bollywood. The actress shared "Some of the topmost actresses in Bollywood have all been South Indians. Starting from Padmini, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi to Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone. They are all South Indians, so I think these debates are happening on for the sake of it. Either way, there is no need that you have to do it only in Bollywood, we have beautiful mediums in the South here, in different languages. I want to do good films and it is not about Bollywood. Even the smallest of the industries make good films. Be it Bengali or Marathi, I would actually love to work even in those languages. I'm so excited to learn a new language. So, I don't think any such debates make sense." The stunning actress has never ceased to surprised her fans with her unconventional roles and we are sure Breathe: Into the Shadows will do the same. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    She has a journalism degree

    She has a journalism degree

    The actress holds a degree in journalism from Manipal University.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    She wanted to become a film maker

    She wanted to become a film maker

    The actress was keen on donning the director's hat and even got enrolled in Film and Television Institute of India,Pune.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    Change of decision

    Change of decision

    It was during the entrance exam for the same institute in Pune that she decided to take up acting instead of directing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Do you know who made her change her thoughts?

    Do you know who made her change her thoughts?

    Mahanati director B. V. Nandini Reddy was the one who convinced Menen to take up acting instead of directing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    Meet Nithya the multi linguist

    Meet Nithya the multi linguist

    The actress is Malayali but she aces all the South Indian languages.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Her acting debut

    Her acting debut

    She made her acting debut as a child artist in the 1998 English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    Tabu was her first co star

    Tabu was her first co star

    As a child, she made her debut opposite the ace Bollywood actress Tabu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  9 / 10
    She also sings

    She also sings

    Yes! This actor is surely multitalented and aces in almost everything.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    Do you know she has acted in over 45 movies?

    Do you know she has acted in over 45 movies?

    At the age of just 32, Nithya has skillfully made a way to millions of hearts with her onscreen performances in movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

