Breathe Into the Shadows' Nithya Menen made her acting debut with Tabu; Here are facts about the South star

1 / 10

Nithya Menen's facts will leave you surprised

Breathe: Into the Shadows actor is streaming online and it marks the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen on the OTT platform. The series is a franchise to the hit OG series Breathe (2018) which featured R.Madhavan in the leading role. It also featured Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni. The series follows a similar quest of a father who would go beyond any limits for his child. Abhishek Bachchan follows a similar struggle for his daughter in the second season. The second season has Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen. Nithya Menen impressed us all with her performance with her Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed and box office hit Mission Mangal where she played the role of Varsha Pillai. She recently reacted to the debate about South stars not being given their due in Bollywood. The actress shared "Some of the topmost actresses in Bollywood have all been South Indians. Starting from Padmini, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi to Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone. They are all South Indians, so I think these debates are happening on for the sake of it. Either way, there is no need that you have to do it only in Bollywood, we have beautiful mediums in the South here, in different languages. I want to do good films and it is not about Bollywood. Even the smallest of the industries make good films. Be it Bengali or Marathi, I would actually love to work even in those languages. I'm so excited to learn a new language. So, I don't think any such debates make sense." The stunning actress has never ceased to surprised her fans with her unconventional roles and we are sure Breathe: Into the Shadows will do the same. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram