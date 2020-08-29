Nithya Menen aces the no makeup look like a pro; Check out her beautiful PHOTOS

1 / 8

Nithya Menen's no makeup photos

Nithya Menen is one of the popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut as a child artist in the English film "The Monkey Who Knew Too Much" and later began her acting career by playing a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O' Clock. Since then, she has been a part of many films. She made her debut in leading roles in Malayalam with Akasha Gopuram and in Telugu with Ala Modalaindi. The actress has received praises for her spectacular performances in the movies. The beautiful actress made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi among others. Talking about making her debut in Bollywood in a multi-starrer film, she said, "My choice of films from the beginning was unconventional, maybe because I never wanted to become an actor. It was not my biggest dream. I did a film because I loved the story. So when I decided to debut in Bollywood, I was not really looking for a conventional rom-com." The actress was also seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows. On the personal front, Nithya is an active social media user. She often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram. The actress loves sharing her pictures sans makeup. Fans and followers of the actress shower her with compliments for sharing her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Speaking of that, here are a few no makeup photos shared by the actress that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram