Photos: Nithya Menen rocks the desi avatar every single time; Here's proof

Nithya Menen in desi avatar

Nithya Menen is a woman of many talents. The versatile actress is also a singer and is presently a judge on Indian Idol Telugu. Post making a mark for herself in the South, Nithya Menen also created a fanbase for herself in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Another arena where the star has performed exceedingly well is fashion. The star has a very specific taste when it comes to dressing style. Whenever Nithya Menen steps out in her desi avatar, fans cannot help but appreciate her look. From film promotions to festivals, the actress chooses an apt outfit for the occasion. With those curly locks and dimpled smiles, the star gives a unique vibe to every attire she dons. If you need more proof, check out these trendy outfits by Nithya Menen for yourself.

Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram