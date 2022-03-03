Photos: Nithya Menen rocks the desi avatar every single time; Here's proof

Published on Mar 03, 2022 04:28 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
    Nithya Menen in desi avatar

    Nithya Menen is a woman of many talents. The versatile actress is also a singer and is presently a judge on Indian Idol Telugu. Post making a mark for herself in the South, Nithya Menen also created a fanbase for herself in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Another arena where the star has performed exceedingly well is fashion. The star has a very specific taste when it comes to dressing style. Whenever Nithya Menen steps out in her desi avatar, fans cannot help but appreciate her look. From film promotions to festivals, the actress chooses an apt outfit for the occasion. With those curly locks and dimpled smiles, the star gives a unique vibe to every attire she dons. If you need more proof, check out these trendy outfits by Nithya Menen for yourself.

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram

    The shimmering silk dress

    Nithya Menen stuns in this silk dress with golden work.

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram

    The festive outfit

    The star dons a beautiful ethnic outfit as he fans on the occasion of Pongal.

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram

    Black with a splash of colours

    Nithya Menen looks stylish in this simple black and pink suit.

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram

    Pink embellished dress

    Nothing is more attractive than success and the actress is proving the same with this stunning pink embellished dress donned for a success bash.

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram

    Dolled up in green

    Nithya Menen is all dolled up for the promotion of her B-town project Mission Mangal

    Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram