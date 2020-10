1 / 9

Take a look at these gorgeous photos from Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's wedding

Niti Taylor created a storm on the internet with the revelation of her wedding photos. Niti Taylor tied the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa in a private ceremony. The couple had a Sikh wedding ceremony on August 13, 2020, and the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor took to Instagram and shared a video from her wedding festivities. Niti chose to wear a stunning pastel lehenga by designer Payal Keyal. The actress opted for pink in her bridal look and added a golden dupatta, while Parikshit opted for a cream-coloured look for his wedding ceremony with the traditional turban. Niti wore kundan jewellery by designer label Purab Paschim for her bridal avatar. The duo looked extremely happy together as they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife. In an interview with Bombay Times, Niti had revealed that she knew Parikshit from school, and back then, they were good friends. Years later, the couple reconnected on Instagram. "A few months ago, we reconnected on Instagram. When I started to know him better, I realized that he is a gem of a person," revealed Niti. The couple were planning to get hitched at the end of October this year. But, considering the COVID-19 crisis, they decided to advance their wedding to August. Today, we have these photos of the couple from their various ceremonies as shared by the actress from the biggest event of her life. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Niti Taylor's Instagram