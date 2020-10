1 / 6

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's Love Story

Niti Taylor is one of the most popular celebrities in the TV industry. She made her TV debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Ishqbaaz. She has also been a part of many music videos. Currently, Niti's love life is creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Niti recently announced that she had tied the knot with her fiance Parikshit Bawa in a close-knit ceremony amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Parikshit is an Indian Army Captain. In an interview with Times of India, Niti spilled beans on her wedding and said that they were planning to get hitched at the end of October this year. But, considering the COVID-19 crisis, they decided to advance their wedding. The couple tied the knot on August 31. The duo's wedding took place in the presence of their family members. Furthermore, Niti revealed that they had a ceremony at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Niti's fans and followers are showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Last year, Niti and Parikshit's engagement news took the internet by storm as well. Take a look at the couple's love story here.

Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram