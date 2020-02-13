Home
/
Photos
/
Noah Centineo
/
5 Reasons why we want Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo to star in a movie together

5 Reasons why we want Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo to star in a movie together

Apart from Noah Centineo's charming looks and cool personality, one cannot get over the fact that he bares a striking resemblance with The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. Today, we list down reasons why we think they should star in a movie together.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: February 13, 2020 12:26 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Noah Centineo & Mark Ruffalo in a movie together

    Noah Centineo & Mark Ruffalo in a movie together

    Noah Centineo who plays Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before and its recently released sequel To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You has captured the hearts of millions all over the world. Well, apart from his charming looks and cool personality, one cannot get over the fact that he bares a striking resemblance with The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. During Ruffalo's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jimmy asked the actor if he was aware of people comparing him to Noah Centineo. Jimmy pulled out a picture of Noah and commented on their resemblance. Mark then responded saying, "I wish I was that good looking." If that wasn't enough, Ruffalo even joked about him and Centineo starring in a movie together. And well, Ruffalo joked about it, but we are certainly here to watch them together in a film. You know, Mark and Noah can play father and son in a movie and we won't be surprised! Today, we list down reasons why we think they should star in a movie together ASAP.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Similar looks

    Similar looks

    If Mark and Noah happen to play father and son in a movie together, it won't be disappointing as they both look similar. It will be convincing enough, and hence, we want them to play family.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Similar voice

    Similar voice

    Noah not only resembles Ruffalo but he even sounds a lot like the Avengers actor!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Personality

    Personality

    Their personalities are quite alike as well.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Talented

    Talented

    Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo are extremely talented actors and we can't wait for these two talented stars to come together and deliver a smashing performance together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Fond of each other

    Fond of each other

    Noah and Mark have both acknowledged how similar they look and also the way they talk. The stars are extremely fond of each other. Mark also once shared a picture of Noah's photo and captioned it as #TBT.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Ananya Panday hints at her obsession with the show Stranger Things with the latest gym look
Ananya Panday hints at her obsession with the show Stranger Things with the latest gym look
Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan starrer’s BTS photos will make you impatient for the movie
Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan starrer’s BTS photos will make you impatient for the movie
Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 13 contestant\'s career from B town debut to Dil Se Dil Tak
Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's career from B town debut to Dil Se Dil Tak
Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here\'s a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried
Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here's a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried
To All the Boys 2: 5 fun facts about Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher starrer
To All the Boys 2: 5 fun facts about Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher starrer
The Rock\'s daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid
The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement