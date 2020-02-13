/
5 Reasons why we want Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo to star in a movie together
Apart from Noah Centineo's charming looks and cool personality, one cannot get over the fact that he bares a striking resemblance with The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. Today, we list down reasons why we think they should star in a movie together.
Written By
Mamta Naik
2751 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 13, 2020 12:26 pm
Noah Centineo & Mark Ruffalo in a movie together
Noah Centineo who plays Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before and its recently released sequel To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You has captured the hearts of millions all over the world. Well, apart from his charming looks and cool personality, one cannot get over the fact that he bares a striking resemblance with The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. During Ruffalo's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jimmy asked the actor if he was aware of people comparing him to Noah Centineo. Jimmy pulled out a picture of Noah and commented on their resemblance. Mark then responded saying, "I wish I was that good looking." If that wasn't enough, Ruffalo even joked about him and Centineo starring in a movie together. And well, Ruffalo joked about it, but we are certainly here to watch them together in a film. You know, Mark and Noah can play father and son in a movie and we won't be surprised! Today, we list down reasons why we think they should star in a movie together ASAP.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Similar looks
If Mark and Noah happen to play father and son in a movie together, it won't be disappointing as they both look similar. It will be convincing enough, and hence, we want them to play family.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Similar voice
Noah not only resembles Ruffalo but he even sounds a lot like the Avengers actor!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Personality
Their personalities are quite alike as well.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Talented
Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo are extremely talented actors and we can't wait for these two talented stars to come together and deliver a smashing performance together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Fond of each other
Noah and Mark have both acknowledged how similar they look and also the way they talk. The stars are extremely fond of each other. Mark also once shared a picture of Noah's photo and captioned it as #TBT.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
