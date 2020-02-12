/
To All the Boys 2: 5 fun facts about Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher starrer
The much anticipated sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before titled To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You has released and is already winning hearts. Read on to find out five fun facts about the film.
Ekta Varma
Published: February 12, 2020 08:15 pm
To All The Boys PS I Still Love You fun facts
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor starrer To All The Boys I've Loved Before released a couple of years ago and truly became everyone's favourite. The plot of the film revolves around the protagonists Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean. Lara Jean, who writes secret love letters to all the boys she has ever loved, falls in a situation when they all find out including Peter Kavinsky played by Noah. However, things take a pleasant turn as they end up together giving us true relationship goals. While Its sequel takes the film forward with Noah and Lara's endearing chemistry, the plot takes a twist as one of Lara Jean's old crush enters the story. As you look forward to watching the film and finding out what happens, here are five fun facts from behind the scenes of the film that will furthermore raise your excitement.
Kitty meddles with people's love lives
You will get to see Kitty meddle with people's love lives once again. However, it is someone different this time.
Lucas's pysche DECODED
Lucas's pysche will be explored even more and we cannot wait.
A confused and jealous Peter Kavinsky
As we got a little sneak peek in the trailer, this part will witness a jealous and confused Peter Kavinsky.
The getting ready song
Jordan Fisher, who plays John Ambrose McClaren, liked to listen to the song Good Life by Kanye West on the sets.
The cast's plans to watch it
While Lana Condor will be watching the film with her puppy, Janel Parrish (Margot) cannot wait to watch it with her husband who loves these kinds of films.
