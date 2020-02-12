Home
/
Photos
/
Noah Centineo
/
To All the Boys 2: 5 fun facts about Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher starrer

To All the Boys 2: 5 fun facts about Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher starrer

The much anticipated sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before titled To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You has released and is already winning hearts. Read on to find out five fun facts about the film.
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    To All The Boys PS I Still Love You fun facts

    To All The Boys PS I Still Love You fun facts

    Noah Centineo and Lana Condor starrer To All The Boys I've Loved Before released a couple of years ago and truly became everyone's favourite. The plot of the film revolves around the protagonists Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean. Lara Jean, who writes secret love letters to all the boys she has ever loved, falls in a situation when they all find out including Peter Kavinsky played by Noah. However, things take a pleasant turn as they end up together giving us true relationship goals. While Its sequel takes the film forward with Noah and Lara's endearing chemistry, the plot takes a twist as one of Lara Jean's old crush enters the story. As you look forward to watching the film and finding out what happens, here are five fun facts from behind the scenes of the film that will furthermore raise your excitement.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 2 / 6
    Kitty meddles with people's love lives

    Kitty meddles with people's love lives

    You will get to see Kitty meddle with people's love lives once again. However, it is someone different this time.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 3 / 6
    Lucas's pysche DECODED

    Lucas's pysche DECODED

    Lucas's pysche will be explored even more and we cannot wait.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 4 / 6
    A confused and jealous Peter Kavinsky

    A confused and jealous Peter Kavinsky

    As we got a little sneak peek in the trailer, this part will witness a jealous and confused Peter Kavinsky.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 5 / 6
    The getting ready song

    The getting ready song

    Jordan Fisher, who plays John Ambrose McClaren, liked to listen to the song Good Life by Kanye West on the sets.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 6 / 6
    The cast's plans to watch it

    The cast's plans to watch it

    While Lana Condor will be watching the film with her puppy, Janel Parrish (Margot) cannot wait to watch it with her husband who loves these kinds of films.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here\'s a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried
Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here's a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried
The Rock\'s daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid
The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson: Horror flicks fan to being a NYU student, 5 facts of the starkid
Virat Kohli loves clicking CANDID photos of Anushka Sharma and here\'s proof
Virat Kohli loves clicking CANDID photos of Anushka Sharma and here's proof
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and ready to take on the day as she gets papped post workout
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and ready to take on the day as she gets papped post workout
WWE couple Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins\' romantic photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other
WWE couple Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' romantic photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement