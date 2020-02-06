To All the Boys 2: THESE behind the scene pics make the fans impatient for Noah Centineo, Lana Condor starrer

1 / 9

BTS photos of To All the Boys 2

One of the most popular movies on Netflix was the American teen romance film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The relatable plot of the movie garnered a lot of attention from youngsters all around the world thanks to the talented cast, and now, we have the second movie of the trilogy coming up which has been named To All the Boys 2 : P.S. I Still Love You. It will be releasing on February 12 just before Valentine's Day. The cast and team of the movie shares a great bond on and off-screen. Today, we have these stunning pictures of the cast of the movie which prove their bond off-screen.

Photo Credit : Instagram