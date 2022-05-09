Noah Centineo Birthday: 6 goofy selfies of the Black Adam star that are beyond adorable

1 / 6

When Noah Centineo says 'Brace yourseles'

Noah Centineo shot to fame with his role as Peter Kavinsky on Netflix's famed teen romance franchise, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The film made Centineo an instant internet heartthrob as his charming smile made warmed hearts all across the globe. Before starring in To All the Boys franchise, Noah also starred as Jesus Adams Foster in the final three seasons of the television series The Fosters and also the Disney Channel film How to Build a Better Boy. Following his massive success as Peter Kavisnky though, he also bagged other Netflix projects such as s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date where he once again showed his rather charming style and his ability to make anyone blush with that cute smile. As the actor turns 25, we take a look at his Instagram and find some of the silliest and goofiest selfies that he has posted over the years. The actor surely knows how to make his followers laugh and also adore him at the same time. This selfie captures him thinking about something. While sharing the same, in his captions he wrote, "Brace yourselves."

