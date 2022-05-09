Noah Centineo Birthday: 6 goofy selfies of the Black Adam star that are beyond adorable

Noah Centineo shot to fame with his role as Peter Kavinsky on Netflix's famed teen romance franchise, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The film made Centineo an instant internet heartthrob as his charming smile made warmed hearts all across the globe. Before starring in To All the Boys franchise, Noah also starred as Jesus Adams Foster in the final three seasons of the television series The Fosters and also the Disney Channel film How to Build a Better Boy. Following his massive success as Peter Kavisnky though, he also bagged other Netflix projects such as s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date where he once again showed his rather charming style and his ability to make anyone blush with that cute smile. As the actor turns 25, we take a look at his Instagram and find some of the silliest and goofiest selfies that he has posted over the years. The actor surely knows how to make his followers laugh and also adore him at the same time. This selfie captures him thinking about something. While sharing the same, in his captions he wrote, "Brace yourselves."
Photo Credit : Instagram/Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo shared this photo from his quarantine time we assume and hence he looks visibly exhausted yet cool thanks to those shades. Sharing the same, he wrote in the captions, "Day 9 - Nothing but Calls, zooms, emails and enough chamomile tea to drown a monk."
This selfie captures Noah Centineo in a playful mood as he sticks his tongue out to pose goofily for the snap. The actor is seen in a different look in this picture as he dons a cap and is also seen showing off his beard.
The Black Adam actor seemed to be flaunting his physique when he shared this shirtless snap on his Instagram. Posting it in 2018, the actor shared this photo among a series of other casual photos as he wrote in the captions, "Scrolling through my camera roll."
With this snap, Noah seemed to be flaunting his bearded look which has been a rare sight. The actor shared this photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Little update: Now that I’m unemployed again, I’m going to reattempt to grow a beard."
This adorable snap captures Noah Centineo flaunting his perfect smile. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed that it's a throwback click from 2016. The actor's sunkissed look and million-dollar smile are certainly the highlight in this one.
