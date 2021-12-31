5 Times Nora Fatehi painted the town red with her outfits

Nora Fatehi certainly knows how to steal the limelight with her glamorous looks. Her style and fashion are just awe-inspiring. The actress has always managed to bless our Instagram feeds with her incredible pictures. The actress has styled several looks and some are absolutely worth taking notes on. Nora's style statement is always top-notch and it is surely tough for any actress fo beat her fashion game. From sultry bodycon dresses to the red carpet looks, she excels in all of them. Here's a look at some pictures which prove she is the epitome of fashion in red.
Photo Credit : Apoorv Maurya Photography/Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora Fatehi was a sight to behold in a glamorous red dress by ace designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The outfit that flaunted her curves came adorned with shimmer detailing. Looking breathtakingly beautiful, she kept her makeup light and hair straight.
Photo Credit : Visual Affairs Photography/Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora opted for an off-shoulder gown in an overwhelming red colour for an event. Its effortless elegance makes it a tremendous fit for an evening party for those who love to make bold choices. The backless attire features a floor-sweeping train, a risque thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-hugging silhouette that lent a bold and modern touch to her look.
The Moroccan actress can carry traditional ensembles with panache. She dolled up in an embroidered red lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. Opting for her signature subtle make-up and wavy hair, she completed her look with statement jewellery.
Photo Credit : Nuno Oliveira/Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora is always dressed to impress and this picture of her in a red gown is proof of it. Her dress featured a bodycon silhouette which highlighted her curves flawlessly. The actress completed her glam look with a pair of golden heels.
Photo Credit : Mohamed Saad STUDIO/Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Count on Nora Fatehi to leave you stunned with startling fashion statements and you won't be disappointed. The actress set social media on fire by donning an all-red gown. She kept her look subtle and wore layered neckpieces. The actress opted for chic pair of heels which only upped the oomph factor of Nora's all-red look.
Photo Credit : Sasha Jairam/Nora Fatehi's Instagram