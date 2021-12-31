5 Times Nora Fatehi painted the town red with her outfits

1 / 6

5 Times Nora Fatehi rocked in red

Nora Fatehi certainly knows how to steal the limelight with her glamorous looks. Her style and fashion are just awe-inspiring. The actress has always managed to bless our Instagram feeds with her incredible pictures. The actress has styled several looks and some are absolutely worth taking notes on. Nora's style statement is always top-notch and it is surely tough for any actress fo beat her fashion game. From sultry bodycon dresses to the red carpet looks, she excels in all of them. Here's a look at some pictures which prove she is the epitome of fashion in red.

Photo Credit : Apoorv Maurya Photography/Nora Fatehi's Instagram