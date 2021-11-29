5 Times Nora Fatehi rocked the internet with her party looks

There is just so much that we take inspiration from Bollywood these days. From classy airport looks to the most gorgeous outfits from star-studded parties. And one such Bollywood celeb that has lent us some startling fashion ideas is our favourite dancing diva, Nota Fatehi. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi always manages to make everyone’s heart skip a beat with her stunning looks. Here's a look at 5 super gorgeous looks from Nora Fatehi's wardrobe which are perfect for any party.
Nora Fatehi is certainly a sight for sore eyes but her New Year's glamourous look was undoubtedly the best. Nora wore a figure-hugging dress with a glamourous pinch of a party glam. Making the ensemble the highlight, Nora opted for minimal accessories which makes it a noteworthy fashion look.
Nora Fatehi's glam looks are impossible to ignore. Donning a gorgeous golden gown, Nora Fatehi shelled out another breathtaking style statement. The actress completed her look with a pair of glittery heels.
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, the Canadian-born actress once again set the internet on fire with her gorgeous look. Donning a vibrant dress with eccentric patterns, the diva looked startling as she teamed her attire with a pair of black pumps.
When it comes to having striking fashion looks, Nora's sartorial choices have always stood above the curve. In the picture, the actress carried a formal look with a glamourous gold outfit and a pair of black plums.
Donning a neon yellow bodycon dress with a square neckline, Nora shelled out another flawless fashion statement. The actress added a charm to her look with a pair of white heels and made it a perfect summer look.
