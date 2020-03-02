Ananya Panday to Nora Fatehi: 9 Bollywood actresses who aced the nose ring look

1 / 10

Bollywood divas who rocked the nose ring

Glamour and glitz is always about experimenting and carrying off every look with grace and elegance. Our favourite Bollywood divas always make sure to live up to the expectations and look absolutely stunning in their outfits and styles. From dancing in ghungroos to donning some of the most gorgeous jewellery, they always manage to leave us stunned. On many such occasions, actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty have worn nose rings and looked absolutely beautiful. Speaking of that, check out instances when divas like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and others aced the nose ring look with ease setting major goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram