Ananya Panday to Nora Fatehi: 9 Bollywood actresses who aced the nose ring look
From rocking some stunning red carpet outfits to elegantly carrying off lehenga, our favourite Bollywood stars often give us major outfit and style inspirations. Speaking of that, check out instances when they pulled off a nose ring with absolute grace and set major beauty goals.
Ekta Varma
Updated: March 2, 2020 02:27 pm
Bollywood divas who rocked the nose ring
Glamour and glitz is always about experimenting and carrying off every look with grace and elegance. Our favourite Bollywood divas always make sure to live up to the expectations and look absolutely stunning in their outfits and styles. From dancing in ghungroos to donning some of the most gorgeous jewellery, they always manage to leave us stunned. On many such occasions, actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty have worn nose rings and looked absolutely beautiful. Speaking of that, check out instances when divas like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and others aced the nose ring look with ease setting major goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan carried off the nose ring look with absolute grace and elegance in her debut film Kedarnath.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Shraddha Kapoor
The Street Dancer 3D actress totally slayed her look in the film and we cannot get enough of her beauty.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Deepika Padukone
The queen of many hearts, Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning always. The actress donned a nose ring in her film Bajirao Mastani co-starring husband actor Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee made us fall in love with her all over again with her gorgeous look in Bajirao Mastani co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Anushka Sharma
The ace performer Anushka Sharma pulls off every role and look with total ease. She wore a nose ring for her role as Alizeh in Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Ananya Panday
The Student Of The Year 2 debutante Ananya Panday has raised the excitement for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter as she shared her selfie with this nose ring from the shoots of the film.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, also known as the bonafide fashionista of B Town wore the nose ring at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2013. She never fails to impress with her style statement.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt pulled off this look effortlessly for her character as Vaidehi in the Varun Dhawan co-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi is an absolute stunner and we love her nose ring look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
