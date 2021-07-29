Home ⁄
Being born in Canada to living with eight girls in an apartment: Here are lesser known facts about Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi has come a long way from where she started in her career and here are the lesser-known facts about the celebrity that would definitely help her fans get to know her a lot better. Read ahead to take a look.
Published: July 29, 2021 04:29 pm
Nora Fatehi’s lesser-known facts
Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actor, dancer, and model, who rose to fame with her work in the entertainment industry. Nora Fatehi has worked in the Bollywood and the South Indian movie industry. She had already been working in the industry for some time and became a household name by participating as a wildcard entry in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 9, and has never looked back since as she only climbed the ladder of success. Today, Nora Fatehi has made a successful career for herself as she has appeared in many Bollywood movies, dance songs, and has even been mentoring people in the field of fashion. Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s lesser-known facts that will help the people get to know their favourite celebrity better.
Born in Canada
Nora Fatehi was born in Canada to Moroccan parents. Her mother is a third generation Indian and it is only because of her upbringing that she can speak in both, Hindi and Arabic.
Debut in the industry
Nora Fatehi made her debut in the entertainment industry by appearing in an item number for a Tollywood movie.
Struggle
Before Nora Fatehi made it big in the Bollywood industry, she used to live in an apartment with eight other girls on rent. The celebrity even worked as a waitress in the morning and a telecaller in the evening, during her struggling days.
Hardship
At the very beginning of her career, Nora Fatehi was reportedly cheated for a payment of Rs 20 lakh by an ad agency and even her passport was held by them.
“Indian at heart”
Even though Nora Fatehi is a Canadian, she has often been spotted saying that she is an “Indian at heart” during media interactions, further adding that she is here for a noble cause as she wants to change the perception about foreigners that are in the industry.
