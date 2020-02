1 / 6

Nora Fatehi's past work and life

From the contestant of a dance reality show, to performing in a dance-based feature film, Nora Fatehi has made her way into the hearts of people. Born and brought up in Canada, she started out as a model, dancer and aimed at becoming an actress in Bollywood. She has often stated in her interviews that she considers herself “An Indian at heart.” She has featured in several music videos, songs, reality shows and so much more before making her films debut. She was also a part of Hardy Sandhu’s Naah Goriye. Her rise to fame was the track Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate in which she swept away all the hearts with her killer moves and expressions. The rest, as we speak, is history. She has also been a part of several Telugu and Malayalam films. With utmost hard work, dedication and patience, Nora Fatehi has managed to create a niche for herself and is today one of the most well-known and sought-after personalities of the industry. On that note, let us check out her past work and other facets of life.

Photo Credit : Instagram