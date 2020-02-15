Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Nora Fatehi stuns in a black and white ensemble as she walks the ramp

1 / 6

Nora Fatehi stuns in a black and white ensemble at LFW

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kickstarted on February 12th and it will end on February 16th. Celebs who have walked the ramp so far include Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh and more. Nora Fatehi who won hearts with her stylish looks and dance moves in Street Dancer 3D walked the ramp last night. The stunning diva turned showstopper for ace designers Gauri and Nainika. The gorgeous actress proved she is an epitome of grace and elegance as she walked the ramp at LFW. She stunned in a black off-shoulder body sculpting gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline which cascaded in a sheer corset-like structure. Furthermore, it culminated in a body hugging silhouette. The gown was all party in the back! The gown had an over-the-top-fitted silhouette. Check out the pics here!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani