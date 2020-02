1 / 6

Nora Fatehi's THESE thigh high slit looks will make your day

Nora Fatehi or the " Hitmaker" in songs never fails to impress us. Whether it's her standout performance as an inmate in the controversial Bigg Boss show or her debut in Bollywood. Nora Fatehi is surely making waves with her groovy songs from being part of successful songs the actress was recently seen in the movie, Street Dancer 3D. The actress rose to fame from the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Nora has been featured in songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Garmi and Kamariya. The diva has surely broken the internet with her songs but her fashion game also manages to cause quite a storm on the internet. From her vacation photos to her experimental hairstyles. Today we have for you these stunning thigh-high outfits of the actress which have us glued to our screens.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani