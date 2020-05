1 / 7

Outfit ideas for summer to steal from Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is surely making waves with her groovy songs and now from being part of successful songs to starring in movies now. The actress rose to fame from the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Nora has been featured in songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Garmi, and Kamariya. Nora, who has a major fan following thanks to her talent, loves interacting with her fans on her social media. The actress gives an insight into her personal life on her social media and we love it when she shares her red carpet looks and vacation photos. Nora had recently shared a video of herself talking to the pile of dishes kept in the sink. In the TikTok video, Nora has a funny conversation with the dishes in the sink, she is heard saying: "What? You are always looking at me, dude! Shut the .... up because I always catch you staring... I swear, ask anybody you are always staring at me." Today, Check out these stunning outfits of Nora Fatehi which can be your inspiration for your Ramadan look.

