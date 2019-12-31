Nora Fatehi: 8 Times Street Dancer 3D actress made a fashion statement in white; Check it out

1 / 8

Nora Fatehi's stylish looks

Fatehi is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming movie "Street Dancer 3D". The actress plays a key role in the dance film. During the trailer launch of the film, Fatehi had mentioned that sharing screen space with Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor in a dance film is a dream come true for her. The film's latest song "Garmi" is creating buzz on social media lately. Her chemistry with Varun Dhawan is being loved by the masses. Also, yet again, Nora has successfully set the stage on fire with her insane dance moves. The diva has previously been a part of several music videos and films and they have created the same amount of buzz. Given the craze, Nora certainly enjoys a massive fan following. The diva has successfully carved a niche for herself and there's no stopping her. She has not only won hearts for her acting or dancing skills, but for her amazing style sense as well. From sarees to beautiful dresses or going all casual, Nora has done it all. Time and again, Fatehi has proved that she has her own style. Her stylish looks will inspire you to steal some of her looks and be at the top of the game when it comes to fashion. Over the years, the diva has opted for many white outfits and has pulled off the looks with ease and perfection. Having said that, check out the times Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in white outfits.

