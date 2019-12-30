Home
Nora Fatehi aces the fashion game with perfection; Check out THESE photos

The diva recently dropped one of the music videos from her upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. She features with Varun Dhawan in the song named ‘Garmi’. Her style sense in the music video has been the talk of the town lately. Today, we bring to you the actress’ most stylish looks.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: December 30, 2019 03:48 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Nora Fatehi nails the fashion game with ease

    Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry and has already made a reputation for herself amongst other star celebs. Nora is extremely talented and has not only worked in Bollywood but has also been a part of the South Film Industry. After her remarkable dance hits like ‘Dilbar’ and ‘O Saki Saki,’ the star lady is celebrated for her dancing style and her features. She also worked with Vicky Kaushal in ‘Pachtaoge’, a romantic music video. Her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020, and we look forward to her setting the stage on fire again with her dance moves. With sheer perseverance, the actress has made great progress and now has a lot of fan following. The star lady had also opened up about her initial struggles in the industry, and also shared that she was a victim of bullying in the past. The diva recently dropped one of the music videos from her upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. She features with Varun Dhawan in the song named ‘Garmi’. Her style sense in the music video has been the talk of the town lately. Today, we bring to you the actress’ most stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    White beauty indeed

    The actress looks pretty in a white overflowing gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Photogenic figure

    The actress indeed got some nice features to flaunt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Sun-kissed beauty

    The breezy look of the actress looks amazing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Immense beauty

    The star lady looks elegant in a white floral gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Aesthetic much

    The diva looks charming with this vibrant flower background.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Denim jacket style on point

    The diva nails the denim jacket look in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Gorgeous and Glamorous

    The star lady looks elegant in her traditional outfit

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Airport look

    The actress nailed the airport look in this stylish outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

