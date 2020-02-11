/
/
/
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here's when the diva made headlines
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here's when the diva made headlines
Check out these controversies of the hitmaker, Nora Fatehi from Bigg Boss 9's platform to reality tv show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
434 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 11, 2020 01:20 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment