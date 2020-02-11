Home
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here's when the diva made headlines

Check out these controversies of the hitmaker, Nora Fatehi from Bigg Boss 9's platform to reality tv show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Check them out.
434 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Nora Fatehi's THESE controversies broke the internet

    Nora Fatehi's THESE controversies broke the internet

    Nora Fatehi is a hitmaker and there is no doubt about it as all the songs featuring the diva are chartbusters with her latest being the track Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D. In the past, the actress has featured in the songs Dilbar, Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Pachtaoge among others. Nora rose to fame as a participant of Bigg Boss 9. She even participated in the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Her appearance in the recreated version of the song Dilbar crossed over 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Bollywood Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India. Nora, who has a major fan following thanks to her talent, loves interacting with her fans on her social media. However, there were times when the stunning actress made headlines due to her controversies. Today, have a look at them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Being miffed with Salman Yusuf Khan's entry into the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9

    Being miffed with Salman Yusuf Khan's entry into the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9

    Nora was not happy with the fact that Salman entered the show as a contestant as he is already a professional dancer. "Firstly, No! Nora wasn't miffed with me or something. When these reports came out, the first thing she did was come up to me and clarify. It seems she was misquoted. What she told me was that she felt I, being an experienced dancer, should have been above the game. She told me, 'Salman, you are so good that you should be judging the show and not be a part of the contestants'".

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 3 / 6
    Closeness with fellow contestant, Prince Narula on Bigg Boss 9

    Closeness with fellow contestant, Prince Narula on Bigg Boss 9

    Nora, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, hit off very well with Prince Narula and they were seen getting cosy on the show on more than one occasion. Their in-house romance made headlines when Prince almost proposed to Nora on national television. "What we had was very sweet and innocent. When I entered the show, I supported him a lot and gave him a lot of advice," said Nora.

    Photo Credit : Voot

  • 4 / 6
    Relationship with Angad Bedi

    Relationship with Angad Bedi

    The two attended several events together and Nora even shared a lot of pictures with the actor. But after their breakup and his sudden marriage to Neha Dhupia, the internet was left puzzled with the sudden decisions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Sheer outfit controversy

    Sheer outfit controversy

    The gorgeous was badly trolled for wearing a sheer dress; the look of which didn’t go down to well with the fans. On one side, the gown had a thigh-high slit and on the other side, it was all sheer from waist to toe, which didn’t go down to well with the fans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Bigg Boss 9 fight with Priya Malik

    Bigg Boss 9 fight with Priya Malik

    Nora Fatehi and Priya Malik get into a heated argument while performing a task in Bigg Boss 9. The two ladies went into a war of words in the fight and it was one of the biggest controversies of season 9.

    Photo Credit : Voot

