Nora Fatehi brightens up a gloomy rainy day in Mumbai with her yellow outfit; See Photos
Nora Fatehi is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was recently spotted in the city. Check out her latest pictures!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: August 21, 2020 03:55 pm
1 / 8
Nora Fatehi's latest pics are too good to miss
Nora Fatehi is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She later gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and more. She has been a part of many films over the years. The actress impressed everyone with her acting and dancing skills in Street Dancer 3D. She shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and many talented actors in the same. On the personal front, Nora is very active on social media. She also enjoys a huge fan following. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and hilarious videos on Instagram. Recently, Nora shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in a maroon kurta and lehenga. She further completed her ravishing look with golden jewellery. As always, her hair and makeup were on point. DJ Snake who is a popular music producer left a comment on her post. He wrote, "Queen" and it was enough to create buzz. Today, the actress was spotted in the city. Check out her latest pictures!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Keeping it stylish
The actress wore a yellow dress and looked beautiful beyond words.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Stunner
The actress made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in the city.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
Peace
She was in a good mood as she happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Style on point
Comfort is the key in her style books. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn at red carpet events, Nora knows how to slay.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Beauty personified
This pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Self-made star
She has achieved success on her own.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Stunning
The actress waved goodbye to the paparazzi as she made her way into the building.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani