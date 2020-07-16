Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Every time Bollywood celebs grabbed eyeballs with a blingy airport look

1 / 11

Check out Bollywood celebs' blingy airport appearances

Ever since the emergence of social media and paparazzi culture, the airport looks have become a thing and there's no denying that. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to the boys including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, everyone in the industry opts for a perfect airport look as they get papped. These looks often go viral and set major fashion trends for the audience and their fans. In a past interview, the moment 'celebrity airport looks' was mentioned, Kareena said, "Seriously, what is going on?" Utterly confused by the concept, she said, "Honestly, I don't care how I'm looking. If you want to take my photograph, take it, but I'm not in Chanel or Balmain or Balenciaga, I'm sorry. And the airport is not a runway. I just need to be comfortable. And it looks really silly, no, overdressed and all." Dressing for the airport isn’t always easy and comfort is the key if you want to nail it. Getting the airport look and travel wardrobe right is a major thing now. From not too subtle pantsuits to ethnic khadi sarees, from funky neons to casual jeans, Bollywood stars like to travel in style. They have turned the airport aisle into a fashion runway. When John Abraham was asked about what he thought about this trend and if it was too much of a pressure for him. He replied, “Talking about the pressure of airport looks and all, I am wearing chhapals, a Fitbit because I don’t always wear a watch, track pants and a T-Shirt which is from my brand. I don’t feel the pressure of any airport look or anything.” However, it is a trend that cannot be avoided and has become a popular thing now! On that note, take a look at times the Bollywood celebs added a bling factor to their looks!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani