Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Every time Bollywood celebs grabbed eyeballs with a blingy airport look
Airport looks are usually thought of as a simple, casual outfit with muted shades of black, grey, white or pastel shades. However, Bollywood celebs often opt for colourful and blingy looks that catch the attention of on-goers.
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: July 16, 2020 06:13 pm
Check out Bollywood celebs' blingy airport appearances
Ever since the emergence of social media and paparazzi culture, the airport looks have become a thing and there's no denying that. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to the boys including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, everyone in the industry opts for a perfect airport look as they get papped. These looks often go viral and set major fashion trends for the audience and their fans. In a past interview, the moment 'celebrity airport looks' was mentioned, Kareena said, "Seriously, what is going on?" Utterly confused by the concept, she said, "Honestly, I don't care how I'm looking. If you want to take my photograph, take it, but I'm not in Chanel or Balmain or Balenciaga, I'm sorry. And the airport is not a runway. I just need to be comfortable. And it looks really silly, no, overdressed and all." Dressing for the airport isn’t always easy and comfort is the key if you want to nail it. Getting the airport look and travel wardrobe right is a major thing now. From not too subtle pantsuits to ethnic khadi sarees, from funky neons to casual jeans, Bollywood stars like to travel in style. They have turned the airport aisle into a fashion runway. When John Abraham was asked about what he thought about this trend and if it was too much of a pressure for him. He replied, “Talking about the pressure of airport looks and all, I am wearing chhapals, a Fitbit because I don’t always wear a watch, track pants and a T-Shirt which is from my brand. I don’t feel the pressure of any airport look or anything.” However, it is a trend that cannot be avoided and has become a popular thing now! On that note, take a look at times the Bollywood celebs added a bling factor to their looks!
Nora Fatehi
Well, you can trust the Dilbar girl to pull off an animal print outfit at the airport.
Deepika Padukone
Will this outfit ever go out of the news? She nailed this neon look with ease.
Alia Bhatt
Brahmastra actress grabbed eyeballs as she donned a green pantsuit with funky sunglasses at the airport.
Katrina Kaif
It is a rare sight to witness the ever cheerful Katrina Kaif step out of shades of black, grey, beige or pastel for her airport looks. She made heads turn with this particular pink sweatshirt that looked perfect on her!
Shraddha Kapoor
As she headed back into the city post her shoot, the Saaho actress opted for a green pantsuit as she looked hooked to the track playing on her headphones.
Parineeti Chopra
Ever wondered of wearing a bright pink shade at the airport? Trust Parineeti Chopra to pull it off effortlessly.
Kiara Advani
The actress pulled off a perfect all-black as she wore a black sports bralette over a neon green crop top with black nylon pants and flaunted her svelte waistline. Kiara added a pop of glam to her look with a pair of stylish shades and wore black and white sports shoes with her outfit.
Disha Patani
Only Disha can pull off such a fantastic neon tight-fitting top at the airport.
Tara Sutaria
Tadap actress chose a bright pink pantsuit as she was papped with Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The global icon was all smiles as she wore a blue pantsuit at the airport.
