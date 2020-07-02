Advertisement
Nora Fatehi: Did you know her hairstyle in a film was of Rs 2.5 lakh? Check out these cool hairdos of the star

Nora Fatehi's experimental beauty looks always impressed her fans and today we have these hairstyles the Garmi actress carried with confidence.
7385 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out Nora Fatehi's cool hairstyles

    Nora Fatehi has been an extremely entertaining celeb even during lockdown thanks to her funny videos and pictures. Nora Fatehi has proved her talent and glam game with her songs; Her last song Garmi from her movie Street Dancer 3D is still a chartbuster. The actress' donned a high ponytail in the film which cost around 2.5 lakh. In the past, the actress has been a part of chartbusters like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Pachtaoge among others. Nora rose to fame as a participant of Bigg Boss 9. She even participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her appearance in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar" crossed over 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Bollywood Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India. Nora, who has a major fan following thanks to her talent, loves interacting with her fans on her social media. The actress gives an insight into her personal life on her social media and we love it when she shares her vacation photos. Nora will be next seen in the action-drama flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release on an OTT platform due to lockdown. Today take a look at these fashionable hairstyles of the actress which took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Baby Pink Wavy hair

    The actress donned a pink blonde look for a song of hers and fans loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Give me red

    The actress donned perm hair with red shade in Street Dancer 3D.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Fringes and bun

    Adding and experimenting two looks at once and acing it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Beach curls

    One of the Saki Saki star's favourite hairstyles, sweet and simple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Messy hair look

    Best of both world, this red and curled look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Half high ponytail

    How glamorous is this look in her half ponytail?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    The pricey look

    The actress in a high sleek ponytail, a hairstyle which costs around 2.5 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

