Nora Fatehi: From first job at 16 to getting bullied, 5 things she REVEALED about her struggling days

1 / 6

Nora Fatehi's revelations about her struggling days

Nora Fatehi's hard work is a true inspiration. From being a waitress to working at a men's clothing store and selling lottery tickets, she has done it all! A few years ago, Nora Fatehi was a name unknown to everybody. She came in spotlight during her stint in Bigg Boss 9 and rose to fame with her sizzling performance in the song Dilbar. Since the past couple of years, with her impeccable dance moves and gorgeous beauty, she has made a mark in this industry and has created a niche for herself. Would you believe this ultimate dance queen was actually mocked for it in school? Nora Fatehi said in an interview, "There was a time when I used to be bullied for my dance at school. People used to laugh at me and say that I didn’t know how to dance,” However, tables have turned and the actress has delivered some splendid performances in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Kum Zindagani, O Saki Saki and more. She has also starred in Batla House co-starring John Abraham. The actress was recently praised for her brilliant performance in Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora is also a beauty queen and stuns every time she makes an appearance. However, the journey to fame has been a bumpy ride for the actress and she is a self made star in all rights. Check out her struggles before becoming the nationwide crush which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Instagram