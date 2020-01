1 / 6

Dancing Queen of Bollywood

After having a spectacular 2019 with power-packed performances and sensational songs, Nora Fatehi welcomed this year with the release of her dance film Street Dancer 3D. The ongoing movie is being well received by the audience, and once again Nora’s dancing style has been the talk of the town. The actress who shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time was all praise for them and considers herself lucky to be working with them. Right from collaborating with John Abraham for dance numbers like O Saki Saki and Batla House, to working with Vicky Kaushal in Pachtaoge, the actress has marked her presence effectively in dancing and acting fields. Her on-screen energy has always been in notice with her dance moves. The diva has successfully created a niche for herself in the industry among other celebs and os one great example of a self-made woman. Nora’s dedication towards her work, with sheer perseverance and hard work, earned her a name in the industry despite the struggles she’s been through in her initial stage. The actress also made a name for herself in the South Film Industry, and now is considered the Dancing Queen of Bollywood. We bring you some reasons, why she truly deserves being called that.

Photo Credit : Instagram