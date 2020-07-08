Advertisement
Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: When Bollywood celebs were caught in AWKWARD poses by the paparazzi

The paparazzi culture has become an evitable part of the movie business and there's no denying that. While stars strike the perfect pose for the camera, there are also times stars get caught in really awkward candid moments. Check it out!
1014 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Bollywood celebs are often papped out and about in the city when they step out for parties, events, red carpets etc. They make sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to acing their style game and striking a perfect pose for the shutterbugs. A lot of stars like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others' have the best poses when it comes to getting snaps clicked. Their camaraderie with the paps often go viral and the netizens love it. However, their equation with them is often bittersweet. Bebo's son Taimur Ali Khan was also often spotted by the shutterbugs and became a nationwide favourite. When Kareena was quizzed about how she feels about her son being clicked by paparazzi, the actress said that she and Saif feel it as something socially irresponsible. In Hollywood, celebs cover their kid's faces but they never did that. They want their little munchkin to never be scared and wonder what's happening around him. They want him to fly and live his life freely. She still feels that a little bit more responsibility should be taken on the part of paparazzi as Taimur is still a kid. Apart from that, it is very often that stars get the perfect clicks. Having said that, there are times the celebs were captured in some awkward moments that will leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi

    Nora looks weirdly cute in this snap and we're loving it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 12
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    When the star was snapped candid in her no makeup mode by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka papped while busy on a phone call.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    That is one awkward moment that Deepika was papped in as she bites her nails.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    All dolled up! Bebo manages to steal hearts with her look in every click.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    When Alia was clicked while she was arranging her saree and busy talking to someone.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Although she is slaying that all-black look, this pic is priceless!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 12
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Mimi star caught candid in a weird yet cute click.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 12
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar

    She is indeed one of the most incredible performers in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 12
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    The fashionista rarely has any awkward moments as she is always so perfect!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 12
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    The famous "When you know the true story but still someone is giving you the wrong story and you've to pretend that you don't know anything" look on point!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

