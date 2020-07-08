Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: When Bollywood celebs were caught in AWKWARD poses by the paparazzi

1 / 12

When Bollywood celebs were caught in awkward candid poses by the shutterbugs

Bollywood celebs are often papped out and about in the city when they step out for parties, events, red carpets etc. They make sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to acing their style game and striking a perfect pose for the shutterbugs. A lot of stars like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others' have the best poses when it comes to getting snaps clicked. Their camaraderie with the paps often go viral and the netizens love it. However, their equation with them is often bittersweet. Bebo's son Taimur Ali Khan was also often spotted by the shutterbugs and became a nationwide favourite. When Kareena was quizzed about how she feels about her son being clicked by paparazzi, the actress said that she and Saif feel it as something socially irresponsible. In Hollywood, celebs cover their kid's faces but they never did that. They want their little munchkin to never be scared and wonder what's happening around him. They want him to fly and live his life freely. She still feels that a little bit more responsibility should be taken on the part of paparazzi as Taimur is still a kid. Apart from that, it is very often that stars get the perfect clicks. Having said that, there are times the celebs were captured in some awkward moments that will leave you in splits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani