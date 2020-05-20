Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Nora Fatehi
/
Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos

Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos

Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood. She is extremely popular amongst the audience and has a massive fan following. Here are some of her most beautiful candid photos that will leave you in awe of her beauty.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Nora Fatehi's smile will surely make your day

    Nora Fatehi's smile will surely make your day

    Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Talking about her sense of style, Nora is a big-time fashionista and loves to experiment with her looks. From a regular gym look, airport look to the most glamorous red carpet looks, the actress makes heads turn with her style game and how! However, she also makes a point to dress up in outfits which define comfort along with style. Her beauty sweeps off everyone and makes hearts skip a beat. Here are some of her amazing candid photos which will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Such a cutie!

    Such a cutie!

    Nora looks like a bundle of cuteness in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 13
    Slaying that red outfit

    Slaying that red outfit

    The Dilbar girl looks pretty as ever as she flashes her smile in this candid pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 13
    Chic and stylish

    Chic and stylish

    She is not only a true fashionista but also has the most adorable expressions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 13
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Isn't she too cute?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 13
    For the love of red

    For the love of red

    Nora not only has her airport look on point but also has that endearing smile melting hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 13
    What are you looking at?

    What are you looking at?

    We all wonder what was she looking at that made her smile this wide!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 13
    Striking a pose

    Striking a pose

    Nora cannot stop beaming as she preps to strike a killer pose for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 13
    Gorgeous from every angle

    Gorgeous from every angle

    Nora doesn't need to be tense about her profile, as she slays effortlessly every way!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 13
    Such a cool easy ethnic outfit!

    Such a cool easy ethnic outfit!

    As Nora keeps it casual in light ethnic wear, her smile steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 13
    A paparazzi favourite

    A paparazzi favourite

    Wait, let her pose first?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 13
    Isn't she the cutest?

    Isn't she the cutest?

    How adorable is this pic!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 13 / 13
    Goofy expressions on point

    Goofy expressions on point

    She truly nails every expression with ease!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pulls off her saree looks with sheer elegance; See PICS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from \'NickYanka\' to twin your outfits & slay in style
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from 'NickYanka' to twin your outfits & slay in style
When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn\'t stop gushing over his new look
When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn't stop gushing over his new look
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s PHOTOS with the actor\'s parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau\'s family
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star\'s beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement