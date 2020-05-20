Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos

1 / 13

Nora Fatehi's smile will surely make your day

Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Talking about her sense of style, Nora is a big-time fashionista and loves to experiment with her looks. From a regular gym look, airport look to the most glamorous red carpet looks, the actress makes heads turn with her style game and how! However, she also makes a point to dress up in outfits which define comfort along with style. Her beauty sweeps off everyone and makes hearts skip a beat. Here are some of her amazing candid photos which will melt your heart.

Photo Credit : Instagram