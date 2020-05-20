/
/
/
Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos
Nora Fatehi looks marvellous as she flashes her heartwarming smile in CANDID photos
Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood. She is extremely popular amongst the audience and has a massive fan following. Here are some of her most beautiful candid photos that will leave you in awe of her beauty.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2100 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 20, 2020 09:08 pm
1 / 13
Nora Fatehi's smile will surely make your day
Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Talking about her sense of style, Nora is a big-time fashionista and loves to experiment with her looks. From a regular gym look, airport look to the most glamorous red carpet looks, the actress makes heads turn with her style game and how! However, she also makes a point to dress up in outfits which define comfort along with style. Her beauty sweeps off everyone and makes hearts skip a beat. Here are some of her amazing candid photos which will melt your heart.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 13
Such a cutie!
Nora looks like a bundle of cuteness in this pic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 13
Slaying that red outfit
The Dilbar girl looks pretty as ever as she flashes her smile in this candid pic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 13
Chic and stylish
She is not only a true fashionista but also has the most adorable expressions.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 13
Beauty personified
Isn't she too cute?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 13
For the love of red
Nora not only has her airport look on point but also has that endearing smile melting hearts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 13
What are you looking at?
We all wonder what was she looking at that made her smile this wide!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 13
Striking a pose
Nora cannot stop beaming as she preps to strike a killer pose for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 13
Gorgeous from every angle
Nora doesn't need to be tense about her profile, as she slays effortlessly every way!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 13
Such a cool easy ethnic outfit!
As Nora keeps it casual in light ethnic wear, her smile steals the show.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 13
A paparazzi favourite
Wait, let her pose first?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
12 / 13
Isn't she the cutest?
How adorable is this pic!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
13 / 13
Goofy expressions on point
She truly nails every expression with ease!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment