Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out

Nora Fatehi's STUNNING looks

Nora Fatehi started her career as a model and rose to fame with her sizzling performances in song like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Ek Kam Zindagani. She was recently a part of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D which bagged her a lot of praise and appreciation for her spectacular performance. The actress is often snapped in the city at rehearsals, casual outings, parties and events. She is extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her style game. Speaking about her personal style, Nora said in an interview, "Fashion is your mood, It could be something casual, something over the top, fancy, blingy." She also added, "Bling, nice cuts and colours -- anything that makes me really girly is my fashion." On that note, check out some of her most stunning pantsuit looks which will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani