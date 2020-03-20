/
/
/
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nora Fatehi is a bonafide diva and there is no denying that. She has a great sense of style and never fails to impress us with her fantastic outfits. Check out four times she donned a pantsuit and gave major boss lady vibes!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4199 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 20, 2020 05:32 pm
1 / 5
Nora Fatehi's STUNNING looks
Nora Fatehi started her career as a model and rose to fame with her sizzling performances in song like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Ek Kam Zindagani. She was recently a part of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D which bagged her a lot of praise and appreciation for her spectacular performance. The actress is often snapped in the city at rehearsals, casual outings, parties and events. She is extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her style game. Speaking about her personal style, Nora said in an interview, "Fashion is your mood, It could be something casual, something over the top, fancy, blingy." She also added, "Bling, nice cuts and colours -- anything that makes me really girly is my fashion." On that note, check out some of her most stunning pantsuit looks which will leave you amazed.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 5
Slaying effortlessly
Nora donned a yellow pant-suit which she teamed with a white polka-dotted cropped top and pulled it off with supreme confidence.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 5
Stunning and how!
Nora Fatehi looked effortlessly gorgeous as she chose to go all-white and wore white pantsuit with a long white coat at an event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 5
Boss lady
Nora shared a stunning photo in a tuxedo pantsuit and dished out boss lady vibes. Nora styled her pantsuit with a limited edition bow tie as she stroked a pose.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
Beauty personified
We love the diva's look!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment