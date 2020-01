1 / 6

Nora Fatehi is a rising star

After having a spectacular 2019 with sensational songs and power-packed performances, Nora Fatehi would be welcoming this year with the most awaited release of her dance film Street Dancer 3D. The actress would be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Remo D Souza, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the screens on January 24. Right from collaborating with John Abraham for the third time to being as one of the leads in the upcoming dance flick, Nora has indeed come a long way. Her on-screen energy has always been in the notice, with her dance moves. The diva has created a niche for herself in the industry among other celebs and is one great example of a self-made woman. Her dedication towards her work, despite the struggles she’s been through in her initial stage, earned her a name in the industry. Nora, Varun and Shraddha are expected to have some groovy face-offs and extensive moves. The actress has always been working hard to create a with her acting, besides dancing, and has made great progress with time. The actress who has also made a reputation for herself in the South Film Industry has always been the talk of the town with her dance numbers. The super excited actress gave quite a few reasons for her fans to celebrate.

Photo Credit : Instagram