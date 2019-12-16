/
Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D star faced THESE struggles to establish herself in Bollywood
With her upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer’ along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the star is looking forward to make a mark in acting besides dancing. Here's what the star actress faced in her initial days at the film industry.
Mumbai
Updated: December 18, 2019 03:44 pm
Nora Fatehi
The trailer for Street dancer 3D just dropped today and has already created a buzz among the public. Nora Fatehi is one of the most celebrated persons in the film industry lately, after her remarkable dance numbers like ‘Dilbar’ and ‘O Saki Saki’. She’s one of the few personalities who does not have a Godfather in the film industry and struggled to make a reputation for herself in this line. The actor who’s originally from Canada wanted to come to India to work in the Indian film industry. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza and would be hitting the screens on January 2020. With her upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer’ along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the star actor is looking forward to making a mark in acting besides dancing. Here's what the star actress faced in her initial days at the film industry.
Unsuccessful auditions
Nora shares that during her audition days, she wasn’t mentally prepared to speak Hindi fluently, and ended up making a fool of herself, as the casting agents weren’t just mean to her, but laughed on her face and humiliated her too.
Dealing with the agency
She also shared that her first agency, which brought her to India from Canada, was really aggressive in terms of money, and then she chose to leave it as she didn’t feel guided. She sacrificed all of her money which she made from her very first ad campaign with Dove.
Always a laughing stock
In an interview, the actor has been quoted saying, “I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus'.
Being bullied
Nora also opened up about being bullied by a casting director, who literally said on her face that they don’t need her here, and asked to leave the industry. The casting agents used to laugh on her face, and never answered her phone calls in terms of work and and other professional activities.
Misguidances from the casting agency
She was asked to not try her hand in reality shows, South film industry, or songs, since the reality shows like Big Boss, and the South Indian number in Baahubali were her finest works, even though she went unnoticed at that time.
