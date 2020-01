1 / 7

Nora Fatehi's THESE stunning pictures will make you believe that she is a water baby

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi have proved her talent and glam game with her songs, the latest being Garmi from her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. In the past, the actress has been a part of chartbusters like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Pachtaoge among many others. It won't be wrong to say that the actress is now a hit formula for songs in the latest news. Nora rose to fame as a participant of Bigg Boss 9. She even participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her appearance in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar" crossed over 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Bollywood Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India. Nora who has a major fan following thanks to her talent, loves interacting with her fans on her social media. The actress gives an insight into her personal life on her social media and we love it when she shares her vacation photos. Today let's take a look at these vacation photos of the actress which proves that she is a water baby.

Photo Credit : Instagram