Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor's gorgeous sun kissed selfies are unmissable
Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The actress has not failed to impress us with her talent and beauty.Today check out these stunning pictures of the diva.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: January 7, 2020 02:51 pm
Check out these stunning selfies of Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi is surely making waves with her groovy songs and now from being part of successful songs the actress is all set to star in Street Dancer 3 this year. The actress rose to fame from the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Nora has been featured in songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki,Garmi and Kamariya. Her movie Street Dancer 3 release on the 24th of January,2020. Nora will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the franchise and we can't wait to witness their magic on screen again.As we wait impatiently for the release of Check out these stunning sun kissed selfies of Nora Fatehi which will make you fall in love with her.
Beauty on point
The stunning diva clicks a selfie of herself as she enjoys her vacation .
Making morning more beautiful
Nora shares this stunning selfie of herself and captions it as Monday morning blue.
Post gym selfie
The actress strikes the perfect balance of fitness and beauty goals.
Turning wait sessions into selfie time
Blessing our feed with these gorgeous selfies.
Best time with friends
The actress clicks a cute selfie with her friends back home.
Always so gorgeous
The diva never fails to amaze us with her beauty.
