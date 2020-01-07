Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor's gorgeous sun kissed selfies are unmissable

1 / 7

Check out these stunning selfies of Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is surely making waves with her groovy songs and now from being part of successful songs the actress is all set to star in Street Dancer 3 this year. The actress rose to fame from the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Nora has been featured in songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki,Garmi and Kamariya. Her movie Street Dancer 3 release on the 24th of January,2020. Nora will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the franchise and we can't wait to witness their magic on screen again.As we wait impatiently for the release of Check out these stunning sun kissed selfies of Nora Fatehi which will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram