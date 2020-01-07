Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor's gorgeous sun kissed selfies are unmissable

Home
Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The actress has not failed to impress us with her talent and beauty.Today check out these stunning pictures of the diva.
    Check out these stunning selfies of Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi is surely making waves with her groovy songs and now from being part of successful songs the actress is all set to star in Street Dancer 3 this year. The actress rose to fame from the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Nora has been featured in songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki,Garmi and Kamariya. Her movie Street Dancer 3 release on the 24th of January,2020. Nora will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the franchise and we can't wait to witness their magic on screen again.As we wait impatiently for the release of Check out these stunning sun kissed selfies of Nora Fatehi which will make you fall in love with her.

    Beauty on point

    The stunning diva clicks a selfie of herself as she enjoys her vacation .

    Making morning more beautiful

    Nora shares this stunning selfie of herself and captions it as Monday morning blue.

    Post gym selfie

    The actress strikes the perfect balance of fitness and beauty goals.

    Turning wait sessions into selfie time

    Blessing our feed with these gorgeous selfies.

    Best time with friends

    The actress clicks a cute selfie with her friends back home.

    Always so gorgeous

    The diva never fails to amaze us with her beauty.

