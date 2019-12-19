Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D star’s stunning pictures are a treat to the sore eyes

1 / 8

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is one of the most celebrated artists in Bollywood lately. After her remarkable dance hits like Dilbar and O Saki Saki, the beautiful star has created a niche for herself in the industry. She also worked with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic music video ‘Pachtaoge’. She has risen to prominence through her sheer perseverance. Nora's upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the screen on January 24, 2020, and we can’t wait to see her set the stage on fire again with her dance moves. The actor is looking forward to making a mark in acting besides dancing. Nora had opened up about her initial struggles in the industry, and also admitted that she was bullied by casting directors. With time, she has made great progress with a lot of fan following. Fatehi is exceptionally talented and has not only worked in Bollywood but also made a reputation for herself in the South Film Industry. Apart from that, Nora has a unique fashion sense and has great features to flaunt. Check out Nora Fatehi's unseen pictures below.

Photo Credit : Instagram