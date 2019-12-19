Home
/
Photos
/
Nora Fatehi
/
Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D star’s stunning pictures are a treat to the sore eyes

Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D star’s stunning pictures are a treat to the sore eyes

Fatehi is exceptionally talented and has not only worked in Bollywood but also made a reputation for herself in the South Film Industry. Apart from that, Nora has a unique fashion sense and has great features to flaunt. Check out Nora Fatehi's unseen pictures below.
6661 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi is one of the most celebrated artists in Bollywood lately. After her remarkable dance hits like Dilbar and O Saki Saki, the beautiful star has created a niche for herself in the industry. She also worked with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic music video ‘Pachtaoge’. She has risen to prominence through her sheer perseverance. Nora's upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the screen on January 24, 2020, and we can’t wait to see her set the stage on fire again with her dance moves. The actor is looking forward to making a mark in acting besides dancing. Nora had opened up about her initial struggles in the industry, and also admitted that she was bullied by casting directors. With time, she has made great progress with a lot of fan following. Fatehi is exceptionally talented and has not only worked in Bollywood but also made a reputation for herself in the South Film Industry. Apart from that, Nora has a unique fashion sense and has great features to flaunt. Check out Nora Fatehi's unseen pictures below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Mandatory mirror selfe

    Mandatory mirror selfe

    Nora looks beautiful as she poses for a mirror selfie 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    The saree look

    The saree look

    The star looks gorgeous in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Friends Forever

    Friends Forever

    Nora and Disha Patani have been friends since a long time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    After workout glow

    After workout glow

    Fatehi was spotted after her workout session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Slaying in black

    Slaying in black

    She slays in black at an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Desi look

    Desi look

    The actress looks beautiful in traditional attire.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    String selfie game

    String selfie game

    The serene 'black and white princess jasmine'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Airport Diaries: Check out the star couple\'s best stylish moments
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Airport Diaries: Check out the star couple's best stylish moments
Big Boss 13: Check out Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies
Big Boss 13: Check out Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies
Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised
Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised
Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal: 6 reasons why the Spider Man: Far From Home actor deserves to win an Oscar
Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal: 6 reasons why the Spider Man: Far From Home actor deserves to win an Oscar
Mahie Gill Birthday Special: Check out the multi talented star\'s interesting and UNKNOWN facts
Mahie Gill Birthday Special: Check out the multi talented star's interesting and UNKNOWN facts
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement