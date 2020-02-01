Home
/
Photos
/
Nora Fatehi
/
Nora Fatehi to Sunny Leone, Actors who were based outside India share about their struggles in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi to Sunny Leone, Actors who were based outside India share about their struggles in Bollywood

Actresses who made it big in Bollywood spoke about their struggles in making place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. From Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi, have a look.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: February 1, 2020 02:24 pm
  • 1 / 6
    These actresses who are now settled in Bollywood spoke about their struggles in B-Town

    These actresses who are now settled in Bollywood spoke about their struggles in B-Town

    Bollywood is like a dreamland for millions, people from all over the country come to try their luck in the city of dreams and now it's not only the country but Bollywood has managed to charm people outside the country as well. Over the years, the industry has wholeheartedly welcomed actor who came from all around the world to try their luck on the big screen. Katrina Kaif who is originally from London, UK and marked her debut in Bollywood in the year 2003. Since then, Katrina has just climbed higher and higher in her career."There were three-and-a-half years where I worked every single day, sometimes for 16 hours straight. I took taxis and visited advertising agencies to personally hand over my portfolio. I regularly auditioned at studios where I held up a banner with my phone number scrawled on it. Soon, I started getting work, one thing led to another, and I made a natural progression into films" shared the actress. Today, have a look at a few of the foreign actresses who opened up about their struggles in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Amy Jackson

    Amy Jackson

    Amy made her debut with Prateik Babbar in Ek Deewana Tha has the entire town talking about her foreign origin and struggle with the Hindi language. Amy, who carved out stardom in a short span, has learned to adapt since then. "As an actor, I know it is my job to shape myself for a role-any role. It is my job to step into different characters In my new film I, (director) Shankar sir has totally turned me into an Indian girl," shared Amy. Amy Jackson was Miss Teen World 2009, who originally hails from the Isle of Man.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi

    The Street Dancer 3D actress shared that her first agency, which brought her to India from Canada, was really aggressive in terms of money, and then she chose to leave it as she didn’t feel guided. She sacrificed all of her money which she made from her very first ad campaign with Dove.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Sunny Leone

    Sunny Leone

    I don’t have a lot of people guiding me. What I found in the industry is that there is a lot of yes ma’am’. People tell you that this will be a great opportunity, but then, if it does not happen, then everybody goes like I told you not to do it and it was wrong

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    The actress shared how she struggled with Hindi language and since she was always a part of a large family, she would miss her family on days when she stayed alone and would return home after 16 hours of work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    "For years, I felt lost. Being alone in this country and in Mumbai, I didn’t have too many friends. Despite the adjectives like ‘beautiful’ and ‘glamorous’ that were used to describe me, I felt low on confidence. I look at my growth in the industry as having been slow and steady. There were times I failed and learned from my mistakes and then made the same mistakes again! Today, I’d like to believe that people take me more seriously. I take myself more seriously" shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best of the week: Priyanka Chopra\'s Grammys look, Sara Ali Khan\'s Atrangi Re to Rajinikanth\'s daredevil act
Best of the week: Priyanka Chopra's Grammys look, Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re to Rajinikanth's daredevil act
PHOTOS: Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is fond of tattoos and here\'s all you need to know about her ink
PHOTOS: Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is fond of tattoos and here's all you need to know about her ink
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Find out how the actress reacted to celebrities talking about Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Find out how the actress reacted to celebrities talking about Taimur Ali Khan
Disha Patani: Malang actress takes you inside her Mumbai home; Check the PHOTOS
Disha Patani: Malang actress takes you inside her Mumbai home; Check the PHOTOS
Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star
Dhanush: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars we would like to see opposite the South star
Sara Ali Khan to Nupur Sanon: Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing THESE actresses in his upcoming movies
Sara Ali Khan to Nupur Sanon: Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing THESE actresses in his upcoming movies

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement