Nora Fatehi's 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi is one popular diva of Bollywood. In case you're looking for some summer outfit inspiration, Nora's stunning looks in floral outfits are perfect. We have compiled 6 best looks of the actress in floral outfits. Check out!
5213 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Nora Fatehi is one popular diva of Bollywood. She won everyone's hearts with her dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, among others. The gorgeous diva was also praised for her performance opposite Vicky Kaushal in the music video Pachtaoge. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Nora was seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the same. The diva's sizzling chemistry with Varun was loved by the masses. And again, she impressed everyone with her incredible dance moves and stunning looks. Apart from her acting and enviable figure, Nora also often creates buzz due to her fashion. The actress' style is easy to recreate. Apart from gym or airport looks and gowns, Nora has also worn some beautiful floral outfits. In case you're looking for some summer outfit inspiration, Nora's stunning looks in floral outfits are perfect. We have compiled 6 best looks of the diva in floral outfits. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    This summer, keep your style casual yet cool. Nora looks stunning in this beautiful floral dress. She rounded off her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and yellow heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Nora looks ravishing in an ankle-length floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    This is perfect for your beach day out with friends during the summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    If not a dress, here's how you can make floral a part of your wardrobe and keep it completely stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The actress looks stunning in her floral desi wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    This look is one of our favourites. What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

