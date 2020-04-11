/
Nora Fatehi's 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi is one popular diva of Bollywood. In case you're looking for some summer outfit inspiration, Nora's stunning looks in floral outfits are perfect. We have compiled 6 best looks of the actress in floral outfits. Check out!
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: April 11, 2020 04:31 pm
1 / 7
Floral outfits worn by Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi is one popular diva of Bollywood. She won everyone's hearts with her dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, among others. The gorgeous diva was also praised for her performance opposite Vicky Kaushal in the music video Pachtaoge. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Nora was seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the same. The diva's sizzling chemistry with Varun was loved by the masses. And again, she impressed everyone with her incredible dance moves and stunning looks. Apart from her acting and enviable figure, Nora also often creates buzz due to her fashion. The actress' style is easy to recreate. Apart from gym or airport looks and gowns, Nora has also worn some beautiful floral outfits. In case you're looking for some summer outfit inspiration, Nora's stunning looks in floral outfits are perfect. We have compiled 6 best looks of the diva in floral outfits. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Casual yet cool
This summer, keep your style casual yet cool. Nora looks stunning in this beautiful floral dress. She rounded off her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and yellow heels.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Slaying effortlessly
Nora looks ravishing in an ankle-length floral dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Beach baby
This is perfect for your beach day out with friends during the summer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
One hell of a stunner
If not a dress, here's how you can make floral a part of your wardrobe and keep it completely stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Ain't nobody like a desi girl
The actress looks stunning in her floral desi wear.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Gorgeous and how!
This look is one of our favourites. What about you?
Photo Credit : Instagram
