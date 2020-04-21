X
Nora Fatehi's 7 stylish outfits you can recreate to bring out the fashionista in you; See PHOTOS

A bonafide diva and a true blue fashionista, Nora Fatehi always manages to make heads turn with her stylish avatars. Here are some of her best looks which you can recreate to unleash the diva in you.
    Nora Fatehi's most stylish outfits you can recreate

    Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started off as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Talking about her personal sense of style, Nora is a big time fashionista and loves to experiment with her looks. From a regular gym look, airport look to the most glamorous red carpet looks, the actress makes heads turn with her style game and how! However, she also makes a point to dress up in outfits which define comfort along with style. Talking about her take on fashion she once said in an interview with IANS, "It could be something casual, something over the top, fancy, blingy," She also added, "But for me, fashion is anything that is extra," she says. "Bling, nice cuts and colours -- anything that makes me really girly is my fashion," says the Canadian beauty. Her fashion is indeed girly, trendy, funky and so full of colours! Check out her best looks which you can recreate and unleash the inner stylish you.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The best vacay look

    Team up a simple white crop top and pair of denim shorts and you're all set to enjoy your vacation in style!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    For the love of checks

    An oversized checks shirt defines comfort and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Quarantine workout outfit

    Could a workout outfit be any more comfortable?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dress up for that interview or conference

    "The first impression is the last impression" is very much true and this ensemble of a white shirt and black body-hugging skirt will surely help you set a great impression, be it an interview or a conference!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Casual outing with friends

    All you need to recreate this look is a crop top, pair of denim and an unusual cool jacket!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Adding a pop of colour

    Yes, we are all for a little black dress. But have you ever tried a red one?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Wardrobe essentials

    This basic white tee and pair of denim are a must-have in all our closets!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

