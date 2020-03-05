Home
Nora Fatehi's 8 THROWBACK photos will leave you astonished; Check it out

Nora Fatehi is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. The actress who started as a model has earned a name for herself in the industry. Today, take a look at these throwback photos of the actress.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: March 5, 2020 03:12 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Nora Fatehi's THROWBACK photos

    Nora Fatehi is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The actress who started as a model has earned a name for herself in the industry. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D. She won everyone's hearts with her stunning looks, acting, and insane dance moves. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is a fitness freak. Yes, besides being one hell of a dancer, Nora is also incredibly fit. She is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and there's no denying that! The diva gives major fitness goals to all her fans who look up to her. The actress has certainly come a long way. On that note, today, take a look at these throwback photos of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    On the sets of Baahubali

    Not many know that Nora was a part of Prabhas starrer Baahubali. She was one of the three girls who starred in the music video Manohari.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Flaunting her hairstyle

    This hairdo suits her, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    One with her brother

    This picture of Nora posing with her younger brother is currently creating a buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Queen of mirror selfies

    The diva's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Killing it!

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a desi avatar, she does it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    BFFs

    Here's a rare and unseen snap of Nora posing with Disha Patani!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

