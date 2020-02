1 / 8

Check out Nora Fatehi's inspirational beauty looks

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. Thanks to her excellent dancing skills, the diva has several blockbuster songs in her kitty. She rose to fame post her appearance in the television reality show Bigg Boss 9 and won hearts all over the nation with her personality and beauty on the show. The actress was then seen in hit songs like Saki Saki, Garmi, Dilbar and several others. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted in the city post her gym sessions. The actress who loves to be in her natural look more often experiments with her look every now and then. Today have a look at these beauty looks of the hitmaker which you can steal for Valentine's Day.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani