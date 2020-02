1 / 9

Nora Fatehi's NO MAKEUP looks

Nora Fatehi is a stunner and there is no doubt about that. From a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss to featuring in music videos, Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her spectacular performances in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Kam Zindagani and O Saki Saki. In spite of all the hurdles, Nora has made a place for herself in this industry with immense hard work and dedication. She was also recently a part of the dance film, Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The diva is also a natural beauty and is often spotted sans makeup in the city where she is seen flaunting her flawless skin. Check out some of most mesmerising no makeup pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram