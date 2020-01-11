Home
Nora Fatehi's fitness and diet secrets REVEALED; Find out

Besides being a dancer, Nora Fatehi is also incredibly fit. She is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and there's no denying that! As she continues to give us fitness goals, we decode the secret behind her fit body.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: January 11, 2020 01:39 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Fitness and diet secrets of Nora Fatehi

    With hard work and talent, Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Right now, she's creating major buzz due to her upcoming movie "Street Dancer 3D" which also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva. Nora who has previously impressed us all with her insane dance moves in songs like Garmi, Kamariya, Pepeta, Dilbar and more, plays a pivotal role in the upcoming dance film. Her sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan in the film's latest song "Garmi" left everyone speechless. Time and again, Fatehi has mentioned that she is passionate about dancing. The gorgeous actress keeps sharing her rehearsal dance videos on Instagram. Besides being one hell of a dancer, Nora Fatehi is also incredibly fit. She is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and there's no denying that! She easily gives major fitness goals to all her fans who look up to her. Who wouldn't want to know her fitness secrets? As she continues to give us fitness goals, we decode the secret behind her fit body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    She is not a gym person

    Surprised? Nora doesn't regularly workout or hit the gym as she loses weight easily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Pilates girl

    Just like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Nora is a pilates girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Dancing is a part of her workout

    Dancing is one of the main reasons behind her fab body. The actress once mentioned that whenever she gets a chance she dances. "My form of workout or exercise would be dance," she revealed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Belly dance

    The actress is a brilliant belly dancer. She swears by belly dancing as it helps her tone her flabby muscle, obliques, and the muscles of her lower back, legs, and arms.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 7
    No diet plan

    The gorgeous beauty doesn't follow any diet plan. In an interview with a leading daily, Fatehi revealed that her food includes carbs and desserts as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Doesnt's restrict herself when it comes to food

    Yes, you read that right! Nora Fatehi doesn't restrict herself when it comes to food and also eats junk food like pizza and burgers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

