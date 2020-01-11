Nora Fatehi's fitness and diet secrets REVEALED; Find out

1 / 7

Fitness and diet secrets of Nora Fatehi

With hard work and talent, Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Right now, she's creating major buzz due to her upcoming movie "Street Dancer 3D" which also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva. Nora who has previously impressed us all with her insane dance moves in songs like Garmi, Kamariya, Pepeta, Dilbar and more, plays a pivotal role in the upcoming dance film. Her sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan in the film's latest song "Garmi" left everyone speechless. Time and again, Fatehi has mentioned that she is passionate about dancing. The gorgeous actress keeps sharing her rehearsal dance videos on Instagram. Besides being one hell of a dancer, Nora Fatehi is also incredibly fit. She is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and there's no denying that! She easily gives major fitness goals to all her fans who look up to her. Who wouldn't want to know her fitness secrets? As she continues to give us fitness goals, we decode the secret behind her fit body.

Photo Credit : Instagram