Nora Fatehi's HOT pictures will leave you gasping for breath; Check it out

Nora Fatehi who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The film's trailer looks convincing and going by Nora's dance sequences, we can say that she's going to kill it yet again. If you've been keeping up with the diva, then you'd know that she's extremely passionate about dancing. The diva often keeps sharing her dance videos on social media blowing us away with her moves. During the Street Dancer 3D trailer launch event, Nora mentioned that it is a dream come true for the diva to work opposite such biggies in Prabhudheva's directorial dance film. For the uninitiated, Prabhudheva's dance film is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 24, 2020. Well, we are certainly looking forward to watching her in the film. The diva has earlier been a part of several dance items including Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Pepeta among others. She also starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in a music video for the song Pachtaoge. It was a huge hit among the masses. She wowed us with her performance in the same. Clearly, Fatehi is now a big thing in Bollywood and we can't wait to see more of her.

Photo Credit : Instagram