Nora Fatehi's HOT pictures will leave you gasping for breath; Check it out

Nora Fatehi Hot Photos: Nora Fatehi who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Check out some of her hot pictures here.
December 20, 2019 03:40 pm
    Hot photos of Nora Fatehi

    Hot photos of Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The film's trailer looks convincing and going by Nora's dance sequences, we can say that she's going to kill it yet again. If you've been keeping up with the diva, then you'd know that she's extremely passionate about dancing. The diva often keeps sharing her dance videos on social media blowing us away with her moves. During the Street Dancer 3D trailer launch event, Nora mentioned that it is a dream come true for the diva to work opposite such biggies in Prabhudheva's directorial dance film. For the uninitiated, Prabhudheva's dance film is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 24, 2020. Well, we are certainly looking forward to watching her in the film. The diva has earlier been a part of several dance items including Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Pepeta among others. She also starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in a music video for the song Pachtaoge. It was a huge hit among the masses. She wowed us with her performance in the same. Clearly, Fatehi is now a big thing in Bollywood and we can't wait to see more of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Lady in black

    We can't take our eyes off this snap of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Too hot to handle

    Fatehi is looking damn hot in an all-white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That look though!

    Fatehi looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fitness goals

    The diva keeps treating us with her vacay photos all the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beach baby

    This picture will certainly leave you gasping for breath.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Poser

    The diva also never fails to impress us with her stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous

    This is one breathtakingly gorgeous picture of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

