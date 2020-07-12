/
Nora Fatehi's picture perfect moments with her best friend will remind you of the fun times with your BFF
Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and enjoys a huge craze amongst the audiences. Check out her best moments with her best friend that will remind you of fun times with your BFF before lockdown.
Nora Fatehi's twinning with her bestfriend in black is a treat for the eyes
Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. The actress is also very close to her best friend Eisha and their throwback pics are priceless. From clubbing together, going on lunch dates to twinning in black, her feed is filled with their precious memories. Check out their throwback pics.
Candid click
Nora captioned this pic as "This is me being composed but excited when I see food. @eisha_megan_acton looks like some sort of a swan pose. #bestfriends #nightout #foodie #norafatehi #love #mumbai."
Holi celebrations together
When they celebrated Holi together!
Friends like family
When Nora and Eisha took a family meal together.
Clubbing memories
Too much beauty in one frame!
Monochrome pic
Done up and ready for the Rocky Handsome screening.
Perfect selfie
The one where they clicked a car selfie together.
Birthday surprises
Here's reminiscing Nora's best birthday with her BFF in Thailand!
Picture perfect
Such priceless throwback memories.
Lovely in a saree
They look so elegant in ethnic wear.
Wrapped up shoots with BFF
When the BFFs clicked a wrap-up selfie after a late-night shoot.
