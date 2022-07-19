From once being a contestant to now judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, some lesser-known facts about Nora Fatehi

1 / 7

Nora Fatehi lesser known facts

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The actress was recently seen as the judge of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and now she will be soon seen as a judge of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actress and dancer.

Photo Credit : Nora Fatehi instagram