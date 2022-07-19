From once being a contestant to now judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, some lesser-known facts about Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The actress was recently seen as the judge of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and now she will be soon seen as a judge of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actress and dancer.
Photo Credit : Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi was born in Canada to Moroccan parents. Her mother is a third-generation Indian and it is only because of her upbringing that she can speak Hindi, English and Arabic.
Photo Credit : Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi made her debut in the entertainment industry by appearing in Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Temper.’ The actress even performed a dance sequence for the movie. Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood entry with ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’ in 2014. Helmed by Kamal Sadanah, the star cast involved Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha Venkatsamy and Achint Kaur among others.
Nora Fatehi participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’ in 2015. Her relationship with the co-contestant Prince Narula became a much-talked strand of the show. Being a huge fan of Salman Khan, the actress agreed to be a part of BB9.
Before Nora Fatehi made it big in the Bollywood industry, she used to live in an apartment with eight other girls for rent. The celebrity even worked as a waitress in the morning and a telecaller in the evening, during her struggling days. Nora Fatehi was reportedly cheated by an ad agency for a payment of Rs 20 lakh and her passport was held by them.
The gorgeous actress and model was also part of the celeb dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She was eliminated from the show at the 10th position.
The actress made her debut as a reality show judge with the show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. She will also be seen as the judge of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.