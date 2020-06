1 / 8

Nora Fatehi spotted shopping for essentials

Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. She was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Talking about her sense of style, Nora is a big-time fashionista and loves to experiment with her looks. From a regular gym look, airport look to the most glamorous red carpet looks, the actress makes heads turn with her style game and how! She was recently spotted out and about in the city as she stepped out in a casual look for essentials. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani