1 / 7

Nora Fatehi looks drop dead gorgeous in black

Nora Fatehi is a stunner and there is no doubting that. She took the internet by storm ever since her music video Naah Goriye by Harrdy Sandhu released followed with Dilbar and Kamariya. Really soon, she became the national crush of everyone with her charming looks and extremely attractive personality. With immense hard work and dedication, Nora has truly made a mark in this industry and has created a niche for herself. She was also recently a part of the dance film, Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The diva is also popular amongst the audience for her sense of style and poise. Be it an airport look, gym look, red carpet, promotional spree or a wedding ceremony, Nora Fatehi's style game is always on point. On that note, check out the times she pulled off a black outfit with utmost style and elegance.

Photo Credit : Instagram