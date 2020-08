1 / 10

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is known for films such as Street Dancer, Satyameva Jayate, Stree and others, and besides acting, what always remains one of her biggest highlights is her dance. Yes, from Kamariya, Dilbar to Saki Saki, Nora is one of the finest dancers we have in Bollywood, and today, while browsing through her social media posts, we decided to round up a series of selfies of the 28-year-old actress that shows her selfie game is always on point. From clicking selfies with her co-stars, friends to solo selfies, we totally love Nora’s selfie game and here, we bring you her selfies. Also, during a recent interview, Nora Fatehi said that she has learnt quite a lot about herself and the things that matter during the lockdown. To begin with, Nora said that she has learnt how to stop taking things for granted, and to appreciate the smaller things in life. Adding, Nora said that due to the Coronavirus, when a close friend of hers lost a parent, she learnt how to be grateful for everything she has in her life.

Photo Credit : Instagram