Samantha Akkineni's style has got us glued to our phones

Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet again. This time with her saree which has her recently released film, Jaanu printed all over it. The diva was recently spotted wearing an organza saree just like the one Kareena Kapoor Khan wore few days ago with her nickname Bebo printed on it and internet couldn’t calm down. The actress' fashion sense is always on point. Be it slaying in a saree or rocking a casual avatar, Samantha's style game is always something that surprises her fans. The actress won hearts with her film, Jaanu. They immediately started comparing the looks of the two actresses. Samantha is known for her experimental looks and her social media is filled with her saree looks, maxi dresses and holiday styles which we are completely in love with. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram